Executive Council of AU Holds 39th Ordinary session in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, October 14/2021(ENA) The 39th ordinary session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council, which comprises ministers of the African countries kicked off today.

The two day session will be held under the theme: “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want,” it was learned.

The executive council is expected to consider on 42nd ordinary session of the permanent representatives committee, operation of Africa CDC, concept note and the roadmap on the theme of the year 2022 on nitration and food security.

They are also expected to elect and appoint two commissioners of the AU after the briefing by the panel of Eminent Africans on the pre-selection of the Senior Leadership of the AU.

The executive council will also consider the draft agenda, decisions and declarations with appropriate recommendations for consideration by the Heads of State and Government during their 3rd Mid-Year Coordination Meeting between the African Union, the Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms.