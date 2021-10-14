Ethiopian Sign Agreement with South Africa’s Airlink

Addis Ababa October 14/2021 /ENA/ Ethiopian Airlines (ET) announced that it has signed an interline agreement with Airlink (4Z), an airline based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to the statement issued by the Airlines, Ethiopian has entered into an interline agreement with Airlink to allow passengers to enjoy seamless travel with a single ticket and lower fare tickets between points within the carriers’ synergized networks.

With the interline agreements between the two carriers, passengers can book through their itineraries on both airlines easily.

The partnership attracts more customers providing ease of connectivity to their destinations served by both Ethiopian and Airlink, the statement said.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam remarked “In our continuous commitment and endeavor to expand our service beyond our extensive network in Africa, we are happy to enhance our cooperation and add Airlink to our list of growing partners in Africa.”

He added, “As South Africa represents the continent’s largest market and with the significant changes in the region’s industry players, implementation of this interline agreement will create ease of access to those travelling to/from South African regional airports and Ethiopian destinations across five continents.”

Ethiopian Airlines has been implementing various partnership agreements with African and global carriers to further expand its accessibility to its customers.

The partnership with Artlink in particular will increase seamless connectivity options for customers in the regions of South Africa with the vast network of Ethiopian Airlines in the continent and beyond.

Ethiopian Airlines connectivity options are crucial in fulfilling the increasing demand of its customers.

Ethiopian and Airlink customers will handle each other’s travelers check in and baggage for all their flights with the airlines.

Airlink provides services between smaller, under-served towns and larger hub airports. Hence, through the interline agreement signed with Ethiopian, customers from south Africa will benefit from more than 60 African destination of Ethiopian.