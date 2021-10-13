Refugee, Returnees Service Hosting 244 Eritreans That Escaped Abduction, Killing of Terrorist TPLF

October 13/2021 (ENA) Refugee and Returnees Service (RRS) is hosting 244 refugees who had escaped abduction and killing by the TPLF terrorist group at a temporary shelter in Dabat.



The Refugee and Returnee Service is hosting 244 refugees who escaped abduction and killing by the TPLF terrorist group at a temporary shelter in Dabat town of Amhara regional state.

Refugee and Returnee Service Interim Coordinator of Maitsebri Refugee Camp, Sintayehu Berihun told ENA that the current status of 25,000 Eritrean refugees in Adi-Harush and Mai-Aini temporary refugee shelters is unknown.

Following the attack of the terrorist group on the shelters, the refugees had scattered and some of them were begging for help, he revealed.

The refugees were not also receiving medical treatment and some of them had been abducted by the terrorist group, he quoted sources as saying.

In the two shelters where the Eritrean refugees lived, TPLF had installed cannons and other heavy weaponry and forced the refugees to move the weapons around.

To partly solve the problem of refugees, 40 condominiums are being built at a cost of 40 million Birr near Dabat town of North Gondar Zone, the interim coordinator disclosed.

The construction was in response to repeated requests from refugees fleeing the atrocities of the terrorist group, he added.

The condos will accommodate 100 refugees each, he said, adding that 15 of the condominiums are nearing completion.

The agency is also planning to build 100 refugee camps this Ethiopian year to receive 10,000 refugees.