PM Abiy, Higher Government Officials Visit Wheat Cluster Farming in Arsi Zone

October 13/2021 (ENA) A delegation led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today visited wheat cluster farming activities in Arsi Zone, Hitesso Woreda of Oromia Regional State.

The visit was accompanied by former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, Addis Ababa City Administration Mayor, Adanech Abebe, Oromia Regional State President, Shimeles Abdissa, Chief Administrators of regional States and other senior federal and Regional states officials.

During the visit Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said “we are working hard to become self-sufficient in wheat production by cultivating undeveloped lands in the past.”

According to Arsi Zone, out of the 680,000 hectares of land cultivated during the production season, 388,000 hectares have been cultivated with cluster farming system.

The Nation has been promoting cluster farming system for the past three years with a view to increasing agricultural productivity.