African Foreign Ministers Arriving in Addis Ababa to Attend AU’s Executive Council Meeting

October 13/2021 (ENA) African Ministers of Foreign Affairs are arriving in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa to partake in the 39th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union that is expected to be kicked off tomorrow.



Accordingly, Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Côted’Ivoire, Kandia, Kamissoko Camara, Gabon, Moubelet Boubeya and Burkina Faso, Alpha Barry have arrived in Addis Ababa today.

Director General of Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Feysel Alyie, welcomed the Minister at Bole International Airport.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Christophe Lutundula has also arrived in Addis Ababa.

Other Ministers of Foreign Affairs of African countries are expected to arrive this afternoon.

The 39th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union will be held for two days under the theme: “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want.”

The executive council will consider the draft agenda, decisions and declarations with appropriate recommendations for consideration by the Heads of State and Government during their 3rd Mid-Year Coordination Meeting between the African Union, the Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms.

For two days, Ministers of Foreign Affairs/External Relations and other ministers or authorities duly designated will deliberate on the different items on their agenda, including consideration of the report of the 42nd Ordinary Session of the PRC, report on the operationalization of the Africa CDC, and concept note and the roadmap on the theme of the Year 2022 on Nutrition and Food Security, according to a press release of AU.

The session also will consider reports of committees of the executive council and ad hoc committees, report of the Joint-Sitting of the Ministerial Committee on Scale of Assessment and Contributions and the Committee of F15, report of the Ministerial Committee on African Candidatures within the International System, and report of the Ministerial Follow up Committee on the Implementation of Agenda 2063.