Sultan of Oman Congratulates Abiy on Re-election As Prime Minister of Ethiopia

October 12/2021 (ENA) Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq has congratulated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on his re-election, according to Spokesperson Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The Sultan has sent a message of congratulations to Abiy Ahmed on his election as Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

Following the election of Abiy Ahmed as the Prime Minister on the begining of October 2021, leaders of various countries are sending congratulatory messages.

Abiy has sworn in last week to serve the nation as Prime Minister for the next five years.