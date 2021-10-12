Bahrain Supports Ethiopia’s Ongoing Reform, Says Finance and Nat’l Economy Minister

Addis Ababa October 12/2021 (ENA) Bahrain Finance and National Economy Minister, Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, has said that his country supports Ethiopia’s ongoing reform.

Consul General of Ethiopia to Bahrain, Jemal Beker held discussion with Bahrain Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa about strengthening bilateral ties, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the occassion, Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa congratulated the Ethiopian government over the successful completion of the establishment of a democratic government approved by the people of Ethiopia.

The ongoing reform in Ethiopia is a major policy to strengthen the country’s strong and regional economic ties and the Bahraini government will provide the necessary support and cooperation, he added.

Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa also thanked the Ethiopian people for their contribution to the economic development and sustainability of Bahrain.

Consul General of Ethiopia to Bahrain,, Jemal Beker on his part briefed the minister about the activities being carried out to strengthen the ongoing reforms in the country, especially regional integration and cooperation as well as cooperation with the Middle East.

In this regard, Ethiopia is working on a national economic program, especially by withstanding the impact of global COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

The consul general further explained that efforts are underway to make Ethiopia a better place for investors by examining the legal and operational barriers to Foreign Direct Investment.

Ethiopia would also privatize large development projects, including agro-processing and manufacturing industries, he stated, adding that ICT and tourism sectors have stimulated the country’s economy due to incentives and good leadership.

Finally, the two leaders have agreed to further strengthen the relationship and cooperation between the two brotherly countries.