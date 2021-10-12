Ethiopian Renews 110 Million USD Deal with Leading Software and Technology Provider

Addis Ababa October 12/2021 (ENA) The leading software and technology provider, Sabre Corporation, and Ethiopian Airlines have renewed their long-term strategic partnership for additional seven years with a minimum commitment of USD 110 million, according to a press release of Ethiopian.



Under the agreement, Ethiopian will continue to use Sabre’s passenger service system, SabreSonic, enabling it to automate sales and service, helping it to maximize revenue opportunities and create efficient airport experiences for travellers, it was learned.

Furthermore, Sabre’s Intelligence Exchange will help enhance the airline’s passenger experience through providing intelligent real-time insights to help make more informed business decisions.

Vice President EMEA, Sabre Travel Solutions, Dino Gelmetti stated that Ethiopian Airlines continues to be one of aviation’s greatest success stories despite the effects of the pandemic.

COVID-19 has accelerated airline competitive pressure and the need for digital transformation, and as Africa’s strongest carrier, Ethiopian Airlines was able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape, further strengthening its position as recovery gains momentum, he added.

The expanded agreement will include Sabre’s Dynamic Availability – which will help Ethiopian Airlines earn incremental revenue by enabling proactive response to ever-changing travel conditions with optimized pricing and Sabre’s Group Optimizer, which will help the carrier optimize the processes for managing group reservations, an area difficult for many airlines to streamline today.

These solutions will provide the airline with a competitive advantage by providing intelligent recommendations based on market demand and competition.



Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam said on his part having robust and cutting-edge technology in place plays a key role in Ethiopian success story.

He noted that the pandemic created many unknowns in the travel industry, and Sabre’s intelligent technology will help us quickly understand and adapt to the new landscape. As travel starts to recover, it’s crucial that we remain laser-focused on driving profitability and growth.

“Our extended technology partnership with Sabre will support us moving toward a more flexible and modern environment while driving operational efficiencies,” the CEO said.

Sabre’s robust travel platform and secure solutions provide the technology on which airlines, agencies and hoteliers rely.

The company is committed to continue to accelerate innovation in the travel industry.

Its multi-year tech transformation will provide the agility, scalability and stability needed to modernize the travel experience, another step toward Sabre’s vision to create a new marketplace for personalized travel.