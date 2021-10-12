AU Executive Council Meeting to be Held This Week

Addis Ababa October 12/2021 (ENA) The 39th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union will be held in Addis Ababa from October 14-15, 2021.



The session will be held under the theme: “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want,” it was learned.

The executive council will consider the draft agenda, decisions and declarations with appropriate recommendations for consideration by the Heads of State and Government during their 3rd Mid-Year Coordination Meeting between the African Union, the Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms.

For two days, Ministers of Foreign Affairs/External Relations and other ministers or authorities duly designated will deliberate on the different items on their agenda, including consideration of the report of the 42nd Ordinary Session of the PRC, report on the operationalization of the Africa CDC, and concept note and the roadmap on the theme of the Year 2022 on Nutrition and Food Security, according to a press release of AU.

The session also will consider reports of committees of the executive council and ad hoc committees, report of the Joint-Sitting of the Ministerial Committee on Scale of Assessment and Contributions and the Committee of F15, report of the Ministerial Committee on African Candidatures within the International System, and report of the Ministerial Follow up Committee on the Implementation of Agenda 2063.