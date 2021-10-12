Ethiopia Urges Int`l Community to Give due Attention to Plight, Needs of People in North Wollo and Gondar

Addis Ababa October 12/2021 (ENA) The government of Ethiopia has called upon the international community to give due attention to the plight and needs of people in North Wollo and Gondar of Amhara region as the TPLF has continued its dangerous attempt of holding on to political power by subjecting people to fear and want.

The TPLF has continued with its dangerous attempt of holding on to political power by subjecting people to fear and want, according to a statement from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In areas of North Gondar and Wollo that the group has invaded by rejecting the Unilateral Humanitarian Ceasefire of the Government, the TPLF has proved, once again, of its enmity to the Amhara people.

Reports from occupied North Wollo and Gondar adjacent areas indicate that the TPLF is intent on devastating the economic lives of many households.

As farmers in occupied territories recently reported, the terrorist TPLF soldiers and their co-opted peasant followers are stealing ready harvest, the statement indicated.

“What is worse is that the TPLF soldiers already having consumed the stockpiled food of farmers in occupied areas have destroyed the rest. The terrorist group did not even spare food-aid warehouses and forcibly taking distributed assistance from recipients in these areas,” it added.

The livelihood of farmers in Ethiopia is highly dependent on livestock for food, farming, and biofuel. Sadly, these also have not been spared from the destructive actions of the TPLF.

Accordingly, the destruction of the lives of people also goes beyond individuals, but communities as a whole, the statement indicated.

In many places, the group did not spare Day Care centers, schools and colleges, banks, health centers, hotels, and other institutions.

According to the statement, the ongoing Awash Woldia / Hara Gebeya railway project has unfortunately been targeted by this irresponsible group.

These deeds of the TPLF will not contribute to the advancement of the people of Tigray but rather foster hostility and resentment between the people of Amhara and Tigray, it stated.

The atrocities the TPLF has committed and still is committing in Wollo and Gondar could only be explained as a last-ditch attempt to stay politically relevant, according to MoFA.

The government of Ethiopia calls upon the international community to give due attention to the plight and needs of the people in north Wollo and Gondar, as part of its repeated request for accelerated provision of humanitarian assistance to those affected by these acts of the TPLF in all the areas currently under occupation, it said.