October 12/2021(ENA) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has donated 50 ambulances with cost of 250 million Birr to the Ministry of Health.

The donation is made through the Red Crescent Society of the UAE, it was indicated.

The first seven ambulances have arrived in Addis Ababa by plane.

The United Arab Emirates Red Crescent Society will also cover the cost of transporting the ambulances.