UN Recalls IOM Head in Ethiopia For Commenting on TPLF’s Bad Deeds

Addis Ababa October 12/2021 (ENA) The United Nations (UN) recalled the International Organization for Migration’s Chief of Mission to Ethiopia Maureen Achieng, for commenting on the bad deeds of the terrorist TPLF.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia has expelled seven individuals who work for the UN here in Ethiopia for supporting the terrorist TPLF in various ways and meddling in the internal affairs of the country by disrespecting international humanitarian principles and the sovereignty of the country.

Despite government’s repeated call for a genuine assessment of the situation in Tigray to understand the reality on the ground and heinous acts of the terrorist group, the UN and its security council don’t seem to do that, sources approached by ENA said.

Instead of that some members of the international community have been engaged in attacking those who wish to expose the reality.

The UN’s decision to recall IOM Chief of Mission to Ethiopia Maureen Achieng, is part of this attack, according to the sources.

UN recalled the Chief for commenting on the bad deeds of the terrorist TPLF, according to reports.

The IOM Chief became victim just for her comment depicting the heinous acts of TPLF in her interview with Jeff Pearce, a renowned writer and online journalist.

She said in the interview that TPLF “dirty” and “vicious” and accused the group of plotting to have Tigrayan migrant workers facing deportation from Saudi Arabia sent to settle in Rwanda.

“And then you don’t know what guerrilla movement starts from Rwanda. I mean, it’s dirty,” she says.