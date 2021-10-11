Diplomats Urged To Be Aware of National, Int’l Issues to Effectively Safeguard Ethiopia’s Interest

Addis Ababa , October 11/2021/ENA/ All diplomats should be aware of the national, regional and international developments and strive to safeguard Ethiopia’s national interest and expand its positive image in their respective missions, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen urged.

Demeke disclosed this today at the opening of the second-rounds training program organized by Ministry of Foreign affairs to its diplomats serving across the globe.

At the opening of the program, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen said currently it is necessary to build a strong diplomatic presence of Ethiopia in the international fora as foreign powers are putting pressure on the country.

The government has been struggling with the misinformation and disinformation campaigns regarding the conflict in the north part of the country, the Ethio-Sudan border dispute, GERD and the 6th General National Elections, he underlined.

Deputy Prime Minister elaborated that “ Ethiopia’s diplomatic sector has been facing intensive pressures and obstacles due to misinformation and disinformation from external forces. Now, we are in critical time that needs the concerted effort of all us to overcome these pressure and challenges.”

Demeke stressed that it is time for Ethiopians and Ethiopians residing abroad to work together to overcome the challenges and pressure posed on the country’s national interests.

He also emphasized the need to engaging all citizens to act as the country’s ambassadors to curb the ongoing pressure, he said, adding activities have been exerted to scale up the country’s influence in the diplomatic arena.

Furthermore, he noted that various activities are underway to restructure headquarter and the missions in the world in order carry out effective leadership and coordination on the diplomatic endeavours of the country.

The ministry is revising its foreign policy and receiving final input, in a manner that is consistent with the national and international situations, he stated.

The training program, which will run for week is organized under the theme: “The Diplomatic Mission for Sustainable Peace and the Common Benefit for the Country’s Prosperity.”

The trainees are expected to receive training on the importance of developing a new mindset, ongoing reforms in the country, regional and international issues, among other issues, it was indicated.

The training aims to build the capacity of diplomats at national, regional and international level in different sectors in order to ensure the national interest of Ethiopia at international fora.

It is to be recalled that a 10-day capacity building training for diplomats held at Africa Leadership Excellence Academy last month.