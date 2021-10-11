Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Congratulates Ethiopian Counterpart

Addis Ababa October 11/2021 /ENA/ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov congratulated Demeke Mekonnen on his reappointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

FM Lavrov said the bilateral cooperation of Russia and Ethiopia aims to the benefit of peoples of the two countries, in the interest of strengthening stability and security in the Horn of Africa and on the African continent as a whole.

In his telegram message, Lavrov said, “I am ready for our further collaboration to expand friendly Russian-Ethiopian relations, enhance cooperation in political, commercial, economic and other spheres for the benefit of peoples of our countries, in the interest of strengthening stability and security in the Horn of Africa and on the African continent as a whole.”