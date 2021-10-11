Ethiopians Need to Work Together to Overcome Emerging Challenges: President Sahlework

Addis Ababa , October 11/2021/ENA/ President Sahlework Zewde said Ethiopians need to work together to overcome emerging challenges the country is facing.

The President made the above remark at the celebration of 14th National Flag Day that was observed at national level in the premise of House of Peoples’ Representatives today.

During the occasion, President Sahlework said that “our flag is a symbol of our unity preserved by the sacrifices of generations.

She said the National Flag Day celebration should be a reminder of the heroes who handed over a free country with their blood and striving to realize the new hope and vision.

“Ethiopia has been facing many challenges over the years and if we work together we will overcome the challenges we are still facing,” she said adding that “unless we stand firmly together , we will not achieve anything.”

The president calls all sections of the society to ensure that the next generation should honor and properly recognize the national flag, which is a symbol of national unity.

The only way to ensure the flag’s dignity and splendor is to achieve the comprehensive reforms that have begun in Ethiopia, she noted.

Participants approached by ENA also said that Ethiopia has made sacrifices to preserve its flag for centuries and expressed their patriotism to protect this honor.

They said Ethiopians have gathered under this flag to protect themselves from internal and external attacks and have shown that they will never compromise on the sovereignty of their country.

The 14th National Flag day was observed across the nation starting early in the morning today.