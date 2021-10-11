Nation Marks 14th National Flag Day

Addis Ababa, October 11/2021(ENA) The 14th National Flag day was observed across the nation starting early in the morning today.

Particularly, the day was marked under the motto: “ New Beginning with Full Sovereignty,” at the House of Peoples’ Representatives.

President Sahlework Zewde and other senior government officials as well as religious fathers were in attendance.

The National Flag Day has also been observed in regional states and government institutions.

Ethiopia marks the National Flag Day every year on the first week of October.