HoF will continue to Focus on Interstate Relations, Dispute Resolution

Addis Ababa October 10/2021 (ENA) House of Federation (HoF) said it will continue to focus on strengthening relations among the regional states in Ethiopia and dispute resolution activities.

Former speaker of the House Adam Farah briefed the newly appointed speaker of the house Agnegahu Teshager on the reforms that have taken place in the past.

Zeleke Temesgen

Legal Adviser of the Speaker of House of Federation, Zeleke Temesgen, told ENA that they discussed on the activities that are being carried out by the house.

Regarding relations between regional states, he said the implementation of the proclamation on strengthening the relationship between the executive and the legislature body is one of the major agenda of discussion.

He added they also discussed the need to focus on addressing problems related to respecting rights of nations, nationalities and people.

He explained that there are strategies being developed for dispute resolution, even if it is not possible to avoid the disputes, “we think that the house will work to reduce the dispute by devising a strategy.”

According to Zeleke, the house was able to approve about four proclamations by the House of Peoples’ Representatives in 2020.

One of them is a draft proclamation defining the powers and functions of the house of federation.

In this regard, it will work to resolve complaints from different regions in connection with distribution of infrastructural development.