BCA to Export Ethiopian Commodities in Partnership with Cooperatives

Addis Ababa October 10/2021 (ENA) The Benefit Corporation for Africa (BCA), a social enterprise established by Ethiopian diaspora in the United States, their partners and the Federal Cooperative Agency paid a courtesy call to President Sahle-Work Zewde.

During the occasion, the leader ship of BCA presented their plans to export Ethiopian commodities.

The planned export business is going to be implemented in partnership with cooperatives to ensure smallholder farmers receive equitable benefits for their products.