Abiy Appoints 61 State Ministers, Two from Competing Parties

Addis Ababa, October 9/2021 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed today 61 state ministers, including two members from competing parties, to serve in the new government formed this week.



The two appointees from the competing parties are from Enat Party and Freedom and Equality for Justice Party.

As part of the promise made by the Prosperity Party to establish an inclusive leadership in the new government, leaders of rival political parties been appointed.

Earlier this week, the prime minister appointed three ministers from the competing parties Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice, Amhara Movement, and Oromo Liberation Front to his cabinet.