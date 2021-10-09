Addis Ababa University Graduates over 6,000 Students

Addis Ababa October 9/2021 /ENA/ More than 6,000 students have graduated from the Addis Ababa University today.



The graduation ceremony was held on Saturday at Unity Park in Addis Ababa in the presence of President Sahlework Zewde, Addis Ababa City Mayor Adanech Abiebie, Minister of Education Professor Birhanu Nega and families of the graduates.

During the occasion President of AAU Professor Tassew Woldehana said the University has been registering commendable achievements in Africa at the international level by making it a research institution.

Noting that AAU is engaged in publishing scientific research articles on influential international journals, Professor Tassew said these articles have been successfully supporting to popularize Ethiopia and Africa to the international community.

Professor Tassew has also indicated the contribution of the University to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) particularly in supporting the diplomatic activities.

He urged the graduates to exert the utmost efforts to support the overall development and other activities of their country by standing with the government.

Other senior government officials, invited guests, families and relatives of the graduates have attended the graduation ceremony at Unity Park.

The Addis Ababa University which is located in the capital is one of the prestigious and oldest higher education institutions in Ethiopia.

Among today’s graduates, 155 are PhD and 2,559 MA.

Some 1,883 of the total graduates are women, it was indicated.