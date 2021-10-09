Ethiopian Diaspora Community in Belgium, Luxembourg Protest EU Parliament Resolution

Addis Ababa October 9/2021 /ENA/ The Ethiopian Diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg issued a letter protesting the imbalanced resolution issued by the European Parliament.



Lauding the genuine concern and support of the EU in addressing the humanitarian crisis in affected regions, the community called on the parliament to have an objective and impartial assessment of the conflict.

The community called on the parliament to hold the TPLF accountable for attacking Ethiopia’s Northern Command in a preemptive strike that sparked the conflict that we are witnessing today.

As part of its commitment to tarnishing the image of Ethiopia, the group devised a scheme to obstruct aid to the Tigray region at the cost of innocent lives, they said.

The community urged the parliament to give attention to the plight of people in the Afar and Amhara regions who are suffering from deliberate attacks against their lives and properties by the TPLF.

They also urged the European Parliament to take note of the misdeeds of some aid agencies that tampered with data to influence policy decisions against the interest of the people and government of Ethiopia.

The community had sent the letter to the parliament urging it to consider pivotal issues regarding the conflict in the northern part of the country.

The resolution is biased and full of factual errors, it was indicated.

Ethiopian Diaspora Community in Germany have also expressed their disappointment on the many incorrect facts in the draft resolution and requested the EU for attention on the resolution including the title of the draft.

The resolution singles out only one region in Ethiopia, Tigray while deliberately ignoring atrocities and destructions being committed in Afar and Amhara regions by TPLF.