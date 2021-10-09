China Looks Forward to Working with New Ethiopian Gov’t: Spokesperson of China

Addis Ababa, October 9/2021 /ENA/ The Chinese looks forward to working together with the new Ethiopian government to continuously scale new heights in our relations, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s said.

﻿In his regular Press Conference, Spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s said “China extends congratulations on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s reelection.”

China believes that under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy, “Ethiopia will continue to make new achievements in national development” the Spokesperson stated.

Ethiopia is China’s comprehensive strategic cooperative partner in Africa and an important participant in China-Africa cooperation under the BRI, he underlined.

The Chinese looks forward to working together with the new Ethiopian government to continuously scale new heights the relations of the two countries, Lijian’s said.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than 50 years ago, China-Ethiopia relations have maintained sound development with deepening political mutual trust and fruitful cooperation outcomes in various sectors.