Emir of Qatar, Other Senior Officials Congratulate Abiy on His Election

Addis Ababa October 8/2021 (ENA) Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and other Qatari high level government officials have sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on his re-election.

In addition to the Emir, Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdulah Bin Hamid Al Thani and the Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalif Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani have also congratulated PM Abiy.

Qatari leaders wished Abiy to successfully register development and prosperity to the people of Ethiopia in his term as Prime Minister.

It is to be recalled that Abiy sworn in last Monday as the Prime Minister of Ethiopia.