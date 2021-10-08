President Putin Congratulates PM Abiy

Addis Ababa October 7/2014 /ENA/ President of Russia, Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed on his re-election.

President Putin said in his message that Russian-Ethiopian relations are based on good traditions of friendship and mutual respect.

“I trust that your activity as the Head of Government will further facilitate development of our bilateral cooperation in various spheres for the benefit of our peoples, in the interest of strengthening security and stability on the African continent.”

The president wished the PM every success as well as good health and well-being.

It is to be recalled that Abiy sworn in last Monday as the Prime Minister of Ethiopia.