Direction Set by Gov’t to Ensure Ethiopia’s Interest Timely, Appropriate: Scholars

Addis Ababa, October 7/2021(ENA) The direction set by the Government of Ethiopia to ensure the country’s interest amid the political rivalry among the big powers in the Horn of Africa is timely and acceptable, scholars noted.



Bahir Dar University School of Law lecturer, Desalegn Tigabu told ENA that strengthening regional cooperation is crucial to withstand the international pressure on the government.

The scholar noted that the establishment of military bases by the powerful countries in East Africa would pose threat to Ethiopia, which is the founder of the African Union, he added.

“The direction of building strong ties with neighboring countries to promote mutual benefits in areas of political, economic and social activities is appreciable,” he pointed out.

This was spelt out by President Sahlework Zewde in her speech to the joint House of People’s Representatives and House of Federation in which she emphasized that the government will give special attention to regional cooperation, the scholars stated.

Political Science and International Relations lecturer at Bahir Dar University, Chalachew Tarekegn said “the commitment of the government to maintain the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country is commendable.”

“The government is well aware of the geopolitical conflict in the Horn of Africa,” he said, adding that the direction set by the government would enable Ethiopia to safeguard its interests in the region.

He reiterated that the government’s focus on safeguarding the country’s long-term interests in the Red Sea, Babel el-Mandeb and the Indian Ocean is timely and appropriate.

Creating favorable environment for regional cooperation and elevating the good relationship with Eritrea with the view to utilizing the ports of Massawa and Assab ports is crucial, according to Chalachew.

Bahir Dar University law lecturer, Zewdu Mengesha said on his part Ethiopia is a founding member of IGAD and COMESA and is working to create political and economic ties in the region. This has made a difference in maintaining peace and security and controlling terrorists in East Africa.

He added that efforts have been exerted to create free trade and commerce in the economic sphere.

Zewdu stated that the focus of the new government on creating people-to-people forum will enhance the good start made in the political and economic spheres.

It would also help to thwart the efforts of some Western countries to interfere in Ethiopia’s internal affairs, he noted.

He called on all sections of the society to accept and play their part in supporting the effort to realize the directions set in the opening day of the two Houses.

It is to be recalled that the commitment of the government to regional integration, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country was underscored by President Sahlework Zewde in her speech to the joint session of the Houses.