Israel, Ethiopia Express Interest to Further Scale Up Ties

Addis Ababa, October 7/2021(ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen received today Head of African Affairs Division of Israel Foreign Ministry, Bar-Li Sharon at his office.

During their discussion, Demeke noted the long-standing diplomatic relationship of Ethiopia and Israel which is marked by strong historical and religious ties.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Ethiopia is keen to scale up the relationship with Israel with further engagements in technology and agriculture as well as peace and security issues.

Adding to his briefing on the formation of the new government in Ethiopia, Demeke called on Israel to understand the reality on the ground regarding the situation in the northern part of Ethiopia.

He said the pressures to impose sanctions against Ethiopia did not take into account the cooperative spirit and hand that the Ethiopian government has extended to humanitarian agencies operating in the country.

Appreciating the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s briefing on the situation in Ethiopia, Bar-Ali Sharon expressed Israel’s interest to further scale up the already strong relationship of the two countries.

She also said she would convey the issues raised by Demeke during their meeting, to authorities in her government, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.