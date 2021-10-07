EU Humanitarian Cargo Delivers Nutrition, Health Supplies to Mekelle

Addis Ababa, October 7/2021(ENA) The 2nd round European Union (EU) humanitarian cargo donated to UNICEF through EU-HAB reached Addis Ababa on Monday October 04, 2021 and delivered the various nutrition and health supplies to Mekelle on Wednesday.

The EU humanitarian cargo donation includes 350 cartons plumpy nut, 28 emergency drug kit (different type of medicine), and 14 emergency health kit (different type of medical material), according to the Disaster Risk Management Commission (DRMC).

In its statement issued on Tigray humanitarian response update as of October 05, 2021, the Commission said that humanitarian flight for personnel, cargo, and cash is still ongoing and move from Addis to Mekelle through UNHAS flight.

As of October 7, 2021 twenty one (21) return flights conducted from Addis to Mekelle and from Mekell to Addis, it stated.

DRMC approved for 44 partners to transport 286,191,944 Birr (Cash) to Mekelle for their humanitarian operation and admin as of October 05, 2021.

It further pointed out that humanitarian partners such as WFP and JEOP (CRS lead consortium) currently operating in Tigray region and dispatching food to woredas and distributing to beneficiaries.

DRMC is facilitated the humanitarian cargo movement to Mekelle through Semera to Abala corridor.

As of October 05, 2021 partners deployed 686 trucks to transport humanitarian cargo from Semera to Mekelle. And 122 trucks returned, the commission indicated.

It also stated that 18,812 Mt food, 6,225 Mt Non- food items, 759,235 liters fuel and 1,036 Mt seeds transported.

In addition, 10 trucks caring fuel (45,000 – 50,000 liter each) are at Semera destined to Mekelle.