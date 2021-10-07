Federal Housing Corporation Purchases 20 Million Birr Worth GERD Bond

Addis Ababa,October 7/2021(ENA) Federal Housing Corporation has bought a 20-million-Birr worth Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) bond today.

Federal Housing Corporation CEO Reshad Kemal handed over the bond to Office of the National Council for Coordination of Public Participation to the Construction of GERD Director-General Aregawi Berhe.

On the occasion, Aregawi commended the corporation for extending the support calling on all Ethiopians and foreigners of Ethiopian origin at home and abroad to strengthen their support.

He urged all to extend diplomatic and financial support to defend those attempting to disrupt the construction of GERD and help finalize the dam.

Corporation CEO Reshad Kemal said on his part the corporation purchased 20 million Birr GERD bond in response to the national calls.

Reshad recalled that the corporation had contribute same amount of money to GERD last Ethiopian fiscal year.