UN, Int’l Humanitarians Agencies Should Follow UN Guiding Principle: UN Diplomats

Addis Ababa,October 7/2021(ENA) The United Nations and other international humanitarian agencies should follow the UN guiding principles of humanitarian assistance, help Ethiopia increase its humanitarian response capabilities, Member States of the UN Security Council (UNSC) said.

﻿Briefing on Ethiopia yesterday, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, Zhang Jun said China regrets the disagreements surrounding the seven UN humanitarian personnel, and noted the positions and concerns expressed by the Ethiopian Government and the UN respectively.

“We believe that a solution can only be found through dialogue and consultation,” he said, adding the priority now is to engage in quiet diplomacy in order to prevent a deadlock.

Furthermore, he added that the international community should create a favorable atmosphere for a settlement through dialogue.

“The United Nations and other international humanitarian agencies should follow the UN guiding principles of humanitarian assistance, help Ethiopia increase its humanitarian response capabilities, and expand the scale of relief efforts to prevent the deterioration of the situation,”

Furthermore, he indicated that at the same time, the Government is also actively responding to the concerns of international humanitarian agencies. Tremendous efforts have been made in this regard.

At the request of humanitarian agencies, the Ethiopian Government has simplified administrative procedures on multiple occasions, reduced the number of checkpoints, scaled up land and air transportation, and allows humanitarian agencies to bring communication equipment into conflict areas.

These measures have contributed to expanding humanitarian access, and ensuring the delivery of relief supplies, and therefore should be positively acknowledged.

Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UNSC, Anna Evstigneeva said we regret the decision made in Addis Ababa last week to expel UN personnel from the country.

At the same time, we call to not over dramatize the developments. Once engaged in a mutually respectful dialogue, Addis Ababa and the UN Secretariat will be able to recover trust and resolve the outstanding disputes amicably and in the interests of the aid-needing population.

It is important to put things into perspective and draw conclusions so that such incidents never occurred again, she added.

“With regard to this and other situations that occur throughout the globe, we are convinced that humanitarian assistance must be discharged in full compliance with UNGA resolution 46/182, the UN guiding principles, international law and national legislation,” she underlined.

She reiterated that it is imperative to establish a trustful and constructive dialogue and close cooperation with sovereign Ethiopian authorities that still cover the “lion’s share” of all humanitarian needs of Tigray and the neighboring regions.

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti said “While we are not aware of the circumstances which led to the recent developments, we are of the view that the founding principles of humanitarian assistance, i.e., humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence should always guide any humanitarian action,” he stressed.

Furthermore, he elaborated that humanitarian assistance and humanitarian workers should also be sensitive to the situation on the ground and adhere to these principles especially when the host state is facing a complex politico-military situation internally.

“We have noted the reports of diversion of humanitarian assistance by armed groups and others. Such incidents need to be investigated and corrective measures need to be taken. It is imperative that the United Nations and its agencies continue to work closely with the Government of Ethiopia to ensure that aid reaches the needy in a timely and satisfactory manner. They cannot work at cross-purposes,” Tirumurti stated.

He said “We hope that both the UN and the Ethiopian Government will make purposeful efforts to resolve expeditiously all issues in the interest of affected population. We should eschew politicization of the matter.”