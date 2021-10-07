PM Abiy Appoints Dr.Sileshi as Chief Negotiator, Advisor on GERD, Trans-Boundary Rivers

Addis Ababa,October 7/2021(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed the former Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy Dr. Sileshi Bekele as Chief Negotiator and Advisor on Trans-boundary rivers and the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) with the rank Minister.

The Prime Minister has also announced the appointment of other senior government officials.

Accordingly, the PM appointed :

Teferi Fikre, Head of the Office of the Prime and Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

Adem Farah, Democracy Building Coordination Center Chief Coordinator with the rank of Minister.

Tesfaye Beljige, Government whip at the House of Peoples’ Representatives with the rank of Minister.

Dr. Legesse Tulu, Head of Government Communication Service with the rank of Minister.

Furthermore, the PM has appointed Dr. Merhet Debebe as President of the African Leadership Excellence Academy.

In addition, the Premier appointed Fisseha Yitagesu and Abdurahman Rube as CEO and Deputy CEO of the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation respectively.