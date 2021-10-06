New Cabinet Ministers Pledge to Do Their Best to Realize Prosperous Ethiopia

Addis Ababa October 6/2021 (ENA) Some members of the newly formed cabinet, including the veteran rival party leader Professor Birhanu Nega, have pledged to give their best and work hard to accelerate the prosperity of Ethiopia.

Some 22 cabinet members nominated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed were sworn in today.

Speaking to ENA after the ceremony, Education Minister of Professor Berhanu Nega said that he will work to create a knowledge-led generation by paying special attention to the quality of education in Ethiopia.

Berhanu, who is the leader of the opposition Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice party added that the failure in quality of education has not only contributed to absence of a stable society but also the impoverishment of many citizens.

As a result, identifying and addressing basic quality problems in the education system would enable to improve the lives of citizens. Therefore, Ministry of Education will give top priority to this, he said.

According to him, the education of this country “should be fundamentally changed as we need to create a new generation that can help to have a knowledge-driven economy. To this end, there is a huge assignment awaiting us, but we will do what we can.”

Peace Minister Binalf Andualem said on his part the new cabinet is inclusive and “this will ensure shared responsibility in bringing prosperity to the country beyond narrowing political differences.”

For him, this is a big step as an inclusive government is a new tradition for Ethiopia.

Urban and Infrastructure Development Minister, Chaltu Sani said the appointment is an historical responsibility which has come at a challenging time that would help to lay a new milestone.

“Serving the people and fulfilling their historical responsibilities is very important. Therefore, we will work day and night to improve the lives of our people and to achieve the mission,” she added.

A great step has been taken in this historic cabinet structure, particularly in terms of making Ethiopia prosperous, according to Plan and Development Minister Fitsum Assefa.

She said,”Ethiopia is of course faced with major challenges. But as long as there is commitment and desire, the cabinet will work for real change. Because when we look at its structure, it is a big step forward.”