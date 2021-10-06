PM Abiy Includes Three Competing Political Party leaders New Cabinet

Addis Ababa,October 6/2021(ENA)Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed included three competing political party leaders in the new cabinet of the federal government of Ethiopia.

The House of Peoples’ Representatives (HPR) today has approved a new cabinet proposed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

According to the Ethiopian Constitution, the Prime Minister has full the power to recruit his cabinet members from the members of two houses or individuals out of the houses whom the PM thinks are capable to be part of the cabinet.

The PM included three competing political party leaders in the 22 members of his newly formed cabinet.

Accordingly, PM Abiy appointed Prof. Berhanu Nega, Chairman of Ethiopian Citizen for Social Justice appointed as Minister of Education, Belete Molla, Chairperson of National Movement of Amhara (NMA) appointed as Minister of Innovation and Technology and Kejela Merdasa, Vice President of Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) appointed as Minister of Culture and Sport.

The objective of this move is to demonstrate possibility of working together for national interest despite political differences, as it is a new trend in Ethiopia, Abiy said during the occasion.

The PM said the major tasks for the newly appointed ministers have to be eradication of corruption and begging as well as work diligently for all of Ethiopians equally.

He also urged all contending and ruling party members of the government to work hand in hand with open mind for one national goal.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy had promised his Prosperity Party’s commitment that “political parties which withstood the challenges and participated in the democratic process will be allowed to participate in the strong government we form in September.”

According to scholars approached by ENA, the involvement of competing political parties in the new government will lay foundation for building a strong democracy in Ethiopia.