House Approves New Cabinet Members

Addis Ababa October 6/2021 (ENA) The House of Peoples’ Representatives (HPR) has approved today a new cabinet proposed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The new cabinet was approved by the house with 2 against and 12 abstentions.

The cabinet included leaders of contending political parties.

According to the Prime Minister, the appointment of the ministers was made based on ensuring the participation of contending political parties, work experience, gender, and capability among other things.

The new ministers sworn in before the House of Representatives.

The following are the newly appointed cabinet members.

1. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen

2. Minister of Health, Lia Tadesse

3. Minister of Education, Berhanu Nega

4. Minister of Revenues, Lake Ayalew

5. Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide

6. Minister of Innovation and Technology, Belete Molla

7. Minister of Transport and Logistic, Dagmawit Moges

8. Minister of Peace, Binalf Andualem

9. Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, Gebrameskel Chala

10. Minister of Defense, Abraham Belay

11. Minister of Planning and Development, Fistum Assefa

12. Minister of Culture and Sport, Qajela Mardasa

13. Minister of Tourism, Ambassador Nasise Challi

14. Minister of Mines, Takele Uma

15. Minister of Works and Skills, Muferiat Kamil

16. Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure, Chaltu Sani

17. Minister of Water and Energy, Habtamu Itafa

18. Minister of Irrigation and Lowland Environment, Aisha Mohammed Mussa

19. Minister of Women and Social Affairs, Ergoge Tesfaye

20. Minister of Justices, Gedion Timotios

21. Minister of Industry, Melaku Alebel

22. Minister of Agriculture, Umar Hussien