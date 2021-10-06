House Ratifies Bill Regulating Powers, Responsibilities of Executive Bodies

Addis Ababa October 6/2021 (ENA) The House of Peoples’ Representatives of Ethiopia Ratified bill drafted to improve the powers and responsibilities of the executive bodies of the federal government.

The House in its special session today discussed on the draft proclamation in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Members of the house appreciated the bill as it helps to facilitate government activities including economic development by strengthening institutional capabilities of the executive bodies.

During the occasion, Prime Minister Abiy briefed the house the objectives of the bill by addressing questions, comments and suggestions forwarded by the representatives.

After extensive deliberations, the House ratified the proclamation taking in to consideration some of the comments and suggestions forwarded by Members of the Parliament (MPs).