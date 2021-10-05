House of Peoples’ Representatives to Approve Appointment of New Ministers Tomorrow

Addis Ababa, October 05, 2021 (ENA) The House of People’s Representatives (HPR) will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to approve the appointment of new Ministers.

Members of the House will also look in to the motion on the speech delivered by President Sahlework Zewde at the opening of the 1st year joint session of the Houses of Federation and People’s Representatives on Monday.

Furthermore, the House will approve the draft proclamation prepared to decide the powers and functions of federal institutions, according to the Communication Directorate of the House.

It is to be recalled that the House of People’s Representatives on Monday has re-elected Abiy Ahmed as the Prime Minister of Ethiopia.