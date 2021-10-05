Political Figures Stress Need for Shared Responsibility of Govt, Elite and Public in Building Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, October 05, 2021 (ENA) The government, political elites and the general public have a shared responsibility to direct Ethiopia into a new era, political figures said.



Approached by ENA, Somali Regional State Deputy Chief Administrator Mustafa Mohamed Omer said the formation of the new government has great significance to those who were spreading false rumors that Ethiopia is falling apart.

However, all stake holders including the general public, should support the newly formed government to overcome internal and external challenges by focusing on peace, economy and unity of the people.

“We need to work hard on the economy, peace and unity of the people. At the same time, there are many challenges to do these. For example, in some areas there is war and some internal enemies, jointly with external ones, are threatening us to stop the country’s journey. However, if we — the government and the people, come together we can overcome the challenges.”

Enat Party Vice President, Seifesilassie Ayalew said on his part the formation of the government is unique in that it is designed to move Ethiopia together by ignoring extreme political views.

He added that the newly formed government is fundamentally different from the previous regimes and has shown this in its participatory approach in the leadership posts.

The vice president also stated that he hopes the political parties will contribute to the transformation of the country in an organized manner.

“It is important that all citizens work together and achieve greater success as a country cannot grow and democratize by a limited contribution of a party or group. To this end, I believe political parties have the responsibility to coordinate efforts and move Ethiopia forward together,” Seifesilassie stressed.

Former Speaker of the House of People’s Representatives (HPR), Abadula Gemeda said even if the current situation in Ethiopia is difficult there are many signs for optimism.

Acknowledging the difficult situation in the northern part of the country, he noted that the past few months have however been the time that brought Ethiopians together for peace and unity.

He urged citizens to contribute their part to make the government’s plan in development, democracy and other sectors a success.

“The people must stand by the government and give it the strong support they have shown during the election and they are still showing to solve our problems. Above all, we need to put an end to internal strife and move forward .”

Noting that Ethiopians are the determinant actors in their country’s affairs, Abadula said “we must work for the development of the nation by resisting pressures.”

The world-renowned Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebresilassie said the establishment of a new government is a major achievement because this country has been passing through tremendous difficulties to reach this new beginning.

He called on Ethiopians to support the government in protecting the country from foreign interference and in bringing about economic development.