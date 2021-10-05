Djibouti, Uganda Ministers Says Countries Committed to Stand By Ethiopia, Bolster Relations

Addis Ababa, October 5/2021 (ENA) Foreign Affairs Minister of Djibouti and Foreign Affairs State Minister of Uganda have expressed their commitment to stand by Ethiopia and cement the existing bilateral relations with the country.



﻿Djibouti Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and Uganda Foreign Affairs State Minister John Mulimba, who attended the inauguration ceremony of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told ENA that their countries are committed to stand alongside Ethiopia and boost relations.

Djibouti Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said his country always stands by Ethiopia whatever the circumstances are in Ethiopia “because we are one in two countries.”

The minister pointed out that “Ethiopia has always been the example of unity” like its being the source of inspiration for the African Union when it was the Organization of African Unity (OAU).

Youssouf further said, Today all eyes are on Ethiopia because we believe that this role that Ethiopia has been playing in the past will continue.

“We know that Ethiopia is passing through challenging times. But at the same time we also know that the Ethiopian people have enough strength and wisdom to overcome those challenges.”

Speaking about the exiting strong relationship between the two countries, the minister said Djibouti and Ethiopia have organic relationship.

“We believe that our relationship, bilateral and cooperation is different from other countries because we have so many assets together. We have built different infrastructure together,” he noted.

The minister stated that Ethiopia is a land locked country and Djibouti is a costal country. “We have developed our economy so that Djibouti’s infrastructures serve the Ethiopian market and the Ethiopian economy is a locomotive for Djibouti.”

Uganda Foreign Affairs Minister of State, John Mulimba said on his part “we are proud that Uganda has historical relations with Ethiopia for long time. We continue to stand with Ethiopia and we are happy the prime minister has been voted in.”

The minister of stated: “We have pledged our support for the people of Ethiopia and Prime Minister Abiy, and we will stand with you in your endeavors to bring peace, prosperity and stability.”

The commitment of Uganda is unwavering and unstoppable in supporting the Ethiopia people, Mulimba added.