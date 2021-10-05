HPR Members Pledge to Work Hard for Prosperity, Sustainable Peace in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, October 5/2021 (ENA) Some members of the new House of People’s Representatives (HPR) said they are committed to contribute their share to the effort underway to ensure the prosperity of Ethiopia and the prevalence of sustainable peace in the country.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Chala Wata said the a democratically elected parliament will play a vital role in creating a prosperous Ethiopia.

According to him, the new parliament will help to build peace and consolidate Ethiopian unity.

The MP noted that the urgent demands of Ethiopians are related to cost of living and peace. “We will work hard to alleviate these problems,” he added.

In this regard, it is important that the parliament works hard to meet the needs of the people and bring about fundamental changes.

Even if Ethiopia has come a long way in nation building, the MP said that the country is still facing political polarization to the extent of undermining its integrity, Chala stated.

According to him, members of the House of People’s Representatives should be in the forefront and struggle for the creation of an inclusive political culture in Ethiopia.

He also emphasized the need for parliamentary diplomacy as there is a pressure that the country is facing from the West because of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The other MP, Begashaw Teklu, said on his part the parliament and its member are expected to vigorously engage in the consolidating unity among Ethiopians.

“We have a lot of things to do during the coming five years. We have many internal and external enemies working day and night to obstruct our endeavors in all fronts. But we are strong enough to fight back and reinforce our unity. This internal unity begins in the parliament and the House should stand up for unity, peace and love.”

Another HPR member, Bayush Tesfaye stated that Ethiopians are resilient in building a strong Ethiopia. This is manifested by their holding a free and fair election and the forming of a legitimate parliament and government.

Nefisal Madi said, “Since I am part of this new promising parliament member, I will contribute to the consolidation of a strong executive body that solves the economic crisis and lack of peace in the country which are major priorities for our people.”

She hoped that the new parliament will play a key role in ensuring the prosperity of the Ethiopian people through various reforms and the success of the transition to a new chapter.