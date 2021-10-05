African Leaders Return Home after Attending Inaugural Ceremony

Addis Ababa October 5/2021 (ENA) African leaders who attended the inaugural ceremony of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have left for their respective homes, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

﻿

President Macky Sall of Senegal, President Yoweri K Museveni of Uganda, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, and President Salva Kiir of South Sudan left for their countries today.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and high-level government officials saw each leader off at Bole International Airport.

President Mohamed Farmaajo of Somalia also left for his country today.

President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde of the Democratic Republic of the Congo also left for their respective countries yesterday evening.

During the inaugural ceremony, the leaders congratulated the newly elected prime minister and expressed their solidarity with Ethiopia.