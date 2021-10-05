Abiy Expresses Appreciation to All Who Contributed to Successful Inauguration Ceremony

Addis Ababa October 5/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has expressed his appreciation to all who have contributed to the successful inaugural ceremony held at Meskel Square yesterday.



In a message posted on social media, the premier extended deep appreciation for international partners and African brothers that attended the ceremony as guests and showed their respect to us by attending the inaugural ceremony and expressing special wishes in their messages.

He further wrote that the next five years under his administration will be a time to move the country in the path of prosperity by consolidating hope and beating challenges.

Like our forefathers who passed to us a country in which we Ethiopians live proudly, we will also hand over to our children a country that is a symbol of freedom in the Horn Africa, the PM stated.

Abiy also all thanked Ethiopians for everything.