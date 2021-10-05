New Gov’t Would Pave Ways to Enhancing Peace, Prosperity: Residents

Addis Ababa October 5/2021 (ENA) Residents of Addis Ababa expressed their hope that the newly formed government in Ethiopia would pave ways to effectively ensure peace and development in the country.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia had conducted general election on the 21 of June with massive voter turnout.

International election observers and other pertinent actors have described the election as free, peaceful and democratic.

Accordingly, Ethiopia on Monday has officially formed the new government based on the results of the election and House of Peoples’ Representatives elected Abiy Ahmed as Prime Minister of the country.

Speaking to ENA some residents of Addis Ababa expressed their hope that the newly formed government in Ethiopia would undertake effective efforts to ensuring peace and development in the country as it is democratically elected by the people.

Adel Kassa as the new government is elected democratically; it would be able to bring changes in terms of development, unity, and fight against poverty by engaging the general public.

“This year’s election was more democratic, free, fair as it compared to the previous elections. So this time more than ever, the new government is legitimate and has huge acceptance by the people,” he added.

According to him, by setting feasible development policies and strategies, the new government would is expected to reward Ethiopians by addressing their development the demands.

Restu Temesgen on his part said the new government will have humble opportunities now to intensify public mobilization and engage in national dialogue to effectively address the current challenges of the country.

Noting some foreign powers are attempting to impose unjust pressure on Ethiopia, he said the government of Ethiopia would be able to repel such influences and ensure national interest by working in collaboration with the people of the country.

The other resident Abay Teklay for his part stated that the government must exploit the public support to ensuring economic development of the country with a view to resist foreign pressures.

The residents have also urged all Ethiopians to stand with the newly established government in its efforts to realizing sustainable peace and prosperity.