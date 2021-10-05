African Leaders Express Support to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa October 5/2021 (ENA) Prominent African leaders who presided over the historic inauguration ceremony of the appointment of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed voiced their congratulations and support for the country and the premier on a huge ceremony held at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa.

Speaking on the occasion, president of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta depicted Ethiopia as a mother of Africa stating that “Ethiopia is our mother, if the mother is not at peace, neither can the children be”

Addressing the mammoth gathering at Meskel Square, President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo of Somalia noted “there has never been such a need for visionary leadership. Ethiopia and Somalia are interconnected. We have an objective and ambition for further integration.”

Also speaking on the occasion was President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Mohammedu Buhari stressed on the role that Ethiopia can play in promoting the economic potential of his country and Africa and said who “Mr. Abiy, Nigeria is a country that looks upon you to unleash the great economic potential of your country and Africa.”

The President of the Republic of Senegal, Mackey Sall also focused on a different perspective stating, “My brother Abiy, you must aim at a structural transformation of Addis Ababa which is the capital of Africa, your country and Africa in general.”

President Ismail Oumer Guelleh of the Republic of Djibouti lauded the role Ethiopia has played in promoting pan African issues. He said, “Ethiopia has taken the lead on pan African issues. Today we hope to see an Ethiopia nation that is at peace with itself and that can forgive its sons.”

The President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit also noted in his speech noting, “ We want Ethiopia which is our mother to resolve everything by peaceful means” and added “we will go with Ethiopia where it goes.”

The president of the Republic of Uganda, Uvari Kaguta Mussevani, speaking on the occasion said. “I have seen politics for years, I have participated. Africa’s first problem is identity politics. This has put us in a lot of chaos. And added “Let Ethiopians get out of identity politics and lead by ideas.”

All the African leaders who attended the inaugural ceremony basically focused on the importance of peace for Ethiopia and the leading role that Ethiopia can play in promoting the socio-economic development of the country and of Africa as well. They also focused on the necessity of promoting economic integration among the countries of the continent and the effective utilization of resources in Ethiopia and Africa for the benefit of the peoples of the continent.

Among other things, the leaders dwelt upon the danger in the interference by foreign forces on issues related to challenges in Africa and the importance of resolving these problems in the African way and by Africans.

The inauguration ceremony created another opportunity on which African leaders were able to discuss on issues of common interests and on issues of bilateral importance. The future of Africa to a greater degree depends upon the quality of leadership that the leaders of each African country can offer for their citizens.

Unless African countries resolve their issues on their own way, they can easily be subjected to conspiracies that and disrupt their unity and dwarf the pace of their social progress and economic development.

With the escalation of economic crisis related to the proliferation of COVID-19, ethic based conflicts and the potential threat from international terrorism; African countries need to devise pertinent strategies and action plans that can help them to proceed towards sustainable economic and social progress.