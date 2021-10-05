President Isaias Congratulations Abiy on His Re-election as Prime Minister Ethiopia

October 5/2021(ENA) President of the State of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki, has sent a message of warmest congratulations to Abiy Ahmed on his re-election as Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

In his message, President Isaias underlined: “Eritrea and Ethiopia have gone a long way in past three years to turn chapter of confrontation and hostility and lay groundwork for robust peace and friendship between the two sisterly countries, with its positive implications to wider HoA region”.

President Isaias further stated: ” I trust and am hopeful that the trajectory the two countries have embarked on will be further enhanced and consolidated in the period ahead in spite of efforts by negative external forces of regression that seem bent on turning back the clock of history”, according to Ministry of Foreign Affaires.

Abiy sworn in on Monday for five-year term as Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

Ethiopia officially formed its new government on Monday in a grand ceremony held in the capital Addis Ababa in the presence of hundreds of thousands of people including African head of states and governments.