GERD Crucial to Strengthening Regional Integration: PM Abiy

Addis Ababa, October 4/2021(ENA) The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will play a crucial role in strengthening regional integration, according to Abiy Ahmed who was sworn in as Prime Minister today.

Speaking at his inaugural ceremony at Meskel Square, he said the dam will play a crucial role for regional integration and strengthening neighborhood in addition to its multifaceted social and economical benefits at national level.

“For us Ethiopians, River Abbay has huge meaning despite its economic benefits. Abbay is a symbol of our rising and a manifestation that we can stand by our own,” he stressed.

The premier further said, “All Ethiopians are committed to complete the dam by contributing from their small income.”

Stating that the dam will be completed successfully, Abiy reiterated that since the neighboring countries and the children of Abbay understand this fact, Ethiopia and Ethiopians are always ready for a win-win approach and aim to strengthen regional integration.

Regarding the economic sector, the PM said his government is ready to work toward ensuring fair economic growth that creates many jobs for citizens and cut inflation.

The government is fully aware that citizens with low income have been suffering a lot due to inflation, and the administration will give top priority to reducing such pressures from citizens in the coming years, Abiy elaborated.

He stressed that all the stated targets will be executed by fully utilizing the implementation capacity and commitment of the new government not by simply sitting and dreaming.

“We have to well adapt to the culture of commencing and completing activities with full commitment to achieve all our ambitions,” Abiy underscored.

The PM also stressed that corruption will be taken as a security and survival threat and the new government will work on the issue with utmost priority for the years to come.