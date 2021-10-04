New Gov’t Important in Strengthening Unity, Ensuring Democracy: HoF Regional Representatives

Addis Ababa October 4/2021 (ENA) The new government is important in ensuring democracy and strengthening unity among Ethiopians, regional representative speakers at the House of Federation (HoF) told ENA today.

Sidama Regional State Speaker, Fantaye Kebede said this is the time to address the demands of the people and rise Ethiopia to a new height.

“This is a day when true democracy is practiced in my country. In Ethiopia true federalism was trampled on. This is a historic day we have won through election and by forming a new government.”

Ethiopians are still struggling to protect their country from the tyrant TPLF that is preoccupied in terroristic acts following its ouster from power by the people, she added.

“Now what we all need to do is protect our country together and resist external pressures,” Fantaye noted.

Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples Regional State Speaker, Fate Sermolo said on her part that this is a special day that the people have been looking and they look forward to seeing something new.

In the 6th General Election, the people have expressed their confidence in the government and hope that their problems would be solved in the future.

Much is expected from the new government, she said, adding that the people expect the new government to improve the economy, build the nation and bring about equality and justice.

“We believe that this government will give big attention to strengthening people-to-people relation, create unity, improve the economy.”

The newly elected Speaker of the House of Federation, Agengahu Teshager said the House is committed to strengthening equality, unity and brotherhood of the Ethiopian people.

This institution will ensure that all services provided by the government serve the people of Ethiopia equally and resources are distributed fairly, he stressed.

“The Ethiopian government is focused on peace. At the same time, ensuring economic development of the people is crucial. Therefore, we will work to reduce the cost of living, ensure equality, and end violence.”