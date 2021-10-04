UAE Leaders Congratulate PM Abiy on His Election

Addis Ababa October 4/2021 (ENA) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia on his election as prime minister.

According to the Emirati news agency WAM, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Ethiopian Prime Minister.