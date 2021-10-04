President Calls for Strong Parliament, National Consensus

Addis Ababa October 4/2021 (ENA) President Sahlework Zewde stressed today the need for a strong parliament that effectively reflects the interests of the people and ensure accountability of the government.

Opening the 1st year joint session of the Houses of Federation and People’s Representatives, the president called on the members to come closer to the people and also ensure accountability of the government.

She said accountability is indispensable to democracy.

According to her, the parliament has to be strong so that it could identify evolving issues, reflect public interests, maintain good governance, ensure accountability and transparency, and respect citizens rights.

The president also called on the parliament to seriously debate on issues, reflect the needs and interests of the people, and work hard towards ensuring transparency.

Besides, the parliament ought to be strong to effectively reflect the needs and problems of the people, among others.

Sahlework stressed that political power will no more come out of the barrel of the gun or armed struggle. Power will only be held through democratic election in Ethiopia.

Yet, conducting election alone can’t be the final goal, huge work is ahead of as national consensus needs to be created, she noted.

Condemning the terroristic acts committed by armed groups in the country, the president called on the general public and other pertinent institutions to collaborate in creating national consensus through inclusive dialogue.