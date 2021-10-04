Ethiopia’s March to Prosperity with Renewed Hope, New Government

By Staff Writer

On the 4th of October, a democratic and inclusive government of a new type is inaugurated in Ethiopia effectively foiling internal and external conspiracies and attempted sabotages by terrorist TPLF and its allies including major western media outlets which were geared towards derailing the nation’s march towards prosperity through a national reform program.

The adversaries of Ethiopia hoped that there would be no election in the country and predicted that any election will be followed by a civil war in the country. However, the people and government of Ethiopia disproved their false and treacherous predictions by standing in unity in forming a new democratic government which is indeed the first of its kind in the country both in terms of process and end results.

For the first time in the history of this country, several leaders and representatives of African countries and heads of States from friendly partner countries have attended the new government formation.

As part of the new government formation, Tagese Chafo was elected as spokesperson of House of Peoples’ Representative and Woz. Lomi Bedo is elected as deputy spokespersons of the House, Similarly, the House of Federation has elected Ato Agenehu Teshager as a spokesperson and Woz. Zehara Humed as deputy spokesperson.

Pursuant to articles 56, 58-2 of the Constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Prosperity Party which won the Six National Election with a landslide victory, the President of the Party, Dr. Abiy Ahmed was sworn in as the new elected Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

In her opening speech on the joint session of the House of Peoples Representatives and House of Federation, President Shalework Zewede underscored on the major socio-economic, political and foreign relation as well as diplomatic programs that have to be accomplished by the government in the current fiscal year.

She extensively dwelt upon major challenges that the country had faced over the previous fiscal year in terms of threats to the security, territorial integrity of the country and disruption of peace and consequent conflicts which resulted in huge scale of displacements in various parts of the country due to terrorist activities and conflicts instigated by TPLF, hyperinflation and unemployment.

She noted that “despite the multiple sets of challenges and bottlenecks, country has achieved a lot in terms of the progress Made in accelerating the reform program and repulsing the heinous catties of our enemies to balkanize the country.”

She projected that major economic activities will be conducted at the macro level with a focus on supporting the development of the manufacturing sector and agriculture. She noted that 592 million quintals of agriculture production is planned or the current fiscal year while 24 billion trees will be planted in the year as part of the national greening program of the country. The nation has planned to collect revenue to the tune of 600 billion birr throughout the current year.

In her speech on the joint session of the two houses, she indicated that projects that were delayed over the year and in several years will be completed so that these projects will add value to the promotion of the national economy of the president stressed that the manufacturing sector will be developed to generate foreign currency and will promote import substitution of imported products. President Sahelework added that the construction sector will be further enhanced as a major source of job creation for young citizens. The president also stressed on equity in th education sector as a major tool for social development.

In the areas of social development, she pointed out that more vigorous activities will be accomplished in promoting good governance, human resource development and rehabilitating the IDPs affected by the conflicts that were rampant across the country.

The president noted that housing projects and related infrastructure facilities will be conducted as part of giving better livelihood for citizens.

In terms of foreign relations and diplomacy, the president said that positive, constructive and amicable relations will be conducted particularly with the neighboring countries and equitable utilization of the waters of the Nile will be pursued as a policy on the Nile Basin Imitative and utilization of GERD with no harm to the lower riparian countries.

The president appreciated the role of Ethiopians and citizens of Ethiopian origin and noted that their participation in the overall socio-economic development of the country will be further enhanced. She added that they would be supported to play their role in the promotion of tourism and image building for the country.

Close to the conclusion of her speech she quoted an anonymous who said that there is always light at the end of the darkness and expressed her full optimism that the future is bright for Ethiopia and that better days are ahead. She finally declared the official opening of the deliberations of the House of Peoples Representatives.