New Ethiopian Gov’t to Focus on Peace, Economic Integration of Horn of Africa

Addis Ababa October 4/2021 (ENA) The new government will give special focus for sustainable peace, enhanced social and economic integration in the Horn Africa, President Sahle-Work Zewde said today.



In her remarks at the joint session of the House of People’s Representatives and House of Federation, the president highlighted the five-year plan of the new government.

She added that the country will continue to work in collaboration with countries in a way that respects the national interest and sovereignty of Ethiopia.

According to her, the newly established government will continue encouraging cooperation and integrative development in the Horn of Africa.

A people-to-people forum that enhances multi-sectoral integration between nations in the Horn of Africa will also be established, the president revealed.

Sahle-Work further said Ethiopia believes that it has strong shared values with neighboring countries in terms of culture, language, identity, economy as well as interest of mutual development.

Respecting the shared values, the country will continue implementing its foreign policy that gives priority to neighboring countries.

She pointed out that the relationship with neighboring countries will continue on the basis of mutualism and friendship as well as legal framework.

The use of trans-boundary resources will be based on principles of cooperation and mutual benefit to realize equitable benefits of the resources, the president stressed.

In this regard, the new government will continue to work to complete the construction of GERD according to plan and in a way that cannot harm the lower riparian countries.

The president finally urged all member countries of the Nile Basin to strengthen dialogue and discussion among themselves.