President of Djibouti Arrives in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa October 4/2021 (ENA) President of Djibouti, Ismaïl Omar Guelleh today arrived in Addis Ababa to attend the inaugural ceremony of new government formation in Ethiopia.

Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide, Minister of Education Getahun Mekuria and other senior government officials have received the Djiboutian President at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Ethiopia has today officially formed its new government as per the June 21 general election.

Head of States and senior government officials of several countries have been arriving in Addis to attend the ceremony of government formation.

So far the presidents of Nigeria, Senegal, and Somalia as well as Ministers and several high level delegations are in Ethiopia.